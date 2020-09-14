Raising Giants: NFL players’ moms talk game preparations, family bonds

by: , , Barbara Prempeh

NEW YORK — From Georgia all the way to New York, NFL Giant tight end, Evan Engram has taken on the field with a great amount of confidence. Although he has encountered some injuries in the past season, he has remained resilient through it all with the support of his family.

Engram’s mother, Michelle Zelina joined PIX11 to catch us up on how her son has been preparing for the big night and what she’s looking forward to in this new season.

New Jersey native Jabril Peppers’s mother, Ivory Bryant, also spoke to PIX11 about their relationship and journey of becoming an NFL player.

Peppers joined the New York Giants as the team’s strong safety. Despite growing up and dealing with the loss of his brother and father, the strong bond between him and his mother have kept him going.

Jabrill Peppers’ mom talks NFL, relationship with son

The Giants vs. Steelers 2020 season game kicks off Monday at 7 p.m. on PIX11.

