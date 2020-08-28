Radio personality Angela Yee weighs in on VMAs, what we can expect

NEW YORK — This year’s MTV Video Music Awards will look a little different.

The VMA’s will be held in different locations across New York City, which serves as the backdrop for this year’s show.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande lead the way this year with nine nominations.

Power 105 Radio Personality Angela Yee spoke to PIX11 about who she thinks will snag the most awards and what she thinks the show will look like.

Catch the VMA’s on Sunday, Aug. 30 at 8 p.m. The award show will also be airing live on PIX11.

