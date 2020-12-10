Rabbi, chef and author Hanoch Hecht makes jelly doughnuts to celebrate Hanukkah

NEW YORK — New York rabbi, author and chef Hanoch Hecht, the first rabbi to compete on “Chopped,” joined the PIX11 Morning News to share a delicious Hanukkah treat.
Hecht, author of the new book “A Kabbalah of Food: Stories, Teachings and Recipes,” demonstrated how to make sufganiyot, a round jelly doughnut enjoyed during the Jewish Festival of Lights.
Check out the full recipe below so you can try it at home:
Sufganiyot (jelly donuts) – yields 16 doughnuts
Ingredients:
- 1 cup almond milk
- 1 tablespoon yeast
- 3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 eggs
- 3 tablespoons margarine
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- Oil for frying
- Seedless jam, poured into a squirt bottle for filling
- Powdered sugar for dusting
Instructions:
- Mix the yeast and almond milk in a bowl until the mixture starts to puff up.
- Place all of the dry ingredients in a mixer and knead.
- Then add the eggs, lemon juice, the almond milk and yeast mixture to the try ingredients.
- Mix for 5 to 6 minutes, until the dough is nice and supple.
- Dust the counter top with flour and roll the dough out onto the counter into a 1/2 inch-thick square.
- Cover the dough with a towel and let it rise for 25 minutes.
- Use 2-inch round cookie cutters to cut out the doughnuts, then place them on a greased tray.
- Cover with plastic wrap and let them rise for 45 minutes.
- Fry the doughnuts in a pan of oil, heated to about 375 degrees, for 3 minutes on each side or until golden brown.
- Remove the doughnuts from the frying pan.
- While they’re still warm, squirt the jam into the center of each.
- Dust the doughnuts with powdered sugar.
- Enjoy!