Rabbi, chef and author Hanoch Hecht makes jelly doughnuts to celebrate Hanukkah

NEW YORK — New York rabbi, author and chef Hanoch Hecht, the first rabbi to compete on “Chopped,” joined the PIX11 Morning News to share a delicious Hanukkah treat.

Hecht, author of the new book “A Kabbalah of Food: Stories, Teachings and Recipes,” demonstrated how to make sufganiyot, a round jelly doughnut enjoyed during the Jewish Festival of Lights.

Check out the full recipe below so you can try it at home:

Sufganiyot (jelly donuts) – yields 16 doughnuts

Ingredients:

1 cup almond milk

1 tablespoon yeast

3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

2 eggs

3 tablespoons margarine

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Oil for frying

Seedless jam, poured into a squirt bottle for filling

Powdered sugar for dusting

Instructions:

Mix the yeast and almond milk in a bowl until the mixture starts to puff up. Place all of the dry ingredients in a mixer and knead. Then add the eggs, lemon juice, the almond milk and yeast mixture to the try ingredients. Mix for 5 to 6 minutes, until the dough is nice and supple. Dust the counter top with flour and roll the dough out onto the counter into a 1/2 inch-thick square. Cover the dough with a towel and let it rise for 25 minutes. Use 2-inch round cookie cutters to cut out the doughnuts, then place them on a greased tray. Cover with plastic wrap and let them rise for 45 minutes. Fry the doughnuts in a pan of oil, heated to about 375 degrees, for 3 minutes on each side or until golden brown. Remove the doughnuts from the frying pan. While they’re still warm, squirt the jam into the center of each. Dust the doughnuts with powdered sugar. Enjoy!