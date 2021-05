QUEENS — Adrienne Whaley, founder of the Queens Underground Black & Brown Film Festival, told PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe all about why she started the event for Black and brown creatives.

Plus, Whaley explained how the film festival is still going strong this year amid the pandemic.

The 2021 Queens Underground International Black and Brown Film Festival kicks off Saturday, Feb. 20 and continues in April

Head to their website now to find out how to watch and join in for free.