Putting the spotlight on Mexican culture in the Celebrate Mexico Now Festival

NEW YORK — For 17 years, Celebrate Mexico Now has been the only independent festival in New York City devoted to spotlighting contemporary Mexican artistry.

The festival seeks to shatter stereotypes of Mexican culture by exploring the way artists are reshaping, envisioning and reflecting on their identity.

This year, as a Día de Muertos celebration, the Celebrate Mexico Now Festival is presenting the first virtual festival from November 1st through November 2.

The 2020 festival is made possible by an international partnership with Toronto’s Harbourfront Centre, Mexico City’s Museo Universitario del Chopo and New York University’s Center for Latin American and Caribbean Studies, and additional support by the Mexican Cultural Institute of New York, The Mexican Studies Institute at City University of New York and PIX11.

Festival Director Claudia Norman spoke to PIX11 about the event.

