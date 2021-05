As Super Bowl Sunday draws near, there’s one other not-so-big game we’re looking forward to.

North Shore Animal League America gave the PIX11 Morning News a preview of this year’s Kitten Bowl VIII, an annual recue pet adoption event that’s been airing on TV since 2014.

Plus, the animal rescue organization introduced us to some of their adorable cats and kittens.

Kitten Bowl will air exclusively on the Hallmark Channel on Sunday, Feb. 7 at 2 p.m.