PurpleStride NJ: Bringing awareness to pancreatic cancer

NEW JERSEY — Pancreatic cancer is seldom detected in its early stages.

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, also known as PanCAN, is working to change that by bringing more awareness.

The organization will be hosting its Purple Stride Event during the weekend for National Pancreatic Cancer Month.

PIX11’s Dan Mannarino will serve as emcee of New Jersey’s Purple Stride event.

Cancer survivor Lisa Eidelberg shares more about the disease and early detection.

The virtual event day ceremony will begin Sunday at 9 a.m. so make sure you tune in, wear your purple and follow along using the hashtag #PurpleStrideNJ.

For more information, click here.

