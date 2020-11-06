PurpleStride NJ: Bringing awareness to pancreatic cancer

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — Pancreatic cancer is seldom detected in its early stages.

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, also known as PanCAN , is working to change that by bringing more awareness.

The organization will be hosting its Purple Stride Event during the weekend for National Pancreatic Cancer Month.

PIX11’s Dan Mannarino will serve as emcee of New Jersey’s Purple Stride event.

Cancer survivor Lisa Eidelberg shares more about the disease and early detection.

The virtual event day ceremony will begin Sunday at 9 a.m. so make sure you tune in, wear your purple and follow along using the hashtag #PurpleStrideNJ.

