Public advocate launches campaign to redefine public safety in NYC

NEW YORK — Public safety is front and center after another deadly weekend across New York City.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams is launching a campaign to reclaim our streets and is inviting all New Yorkers to a virtual town hall to discuss how this will be done.

Williams spoke to PIX11 about his 10-point plan and what issues it tackles, including gun violence, schools and homelessness.

The public advocate said the city’s agencies have to work together to redefine public safety.

“Police can’t do it themselves,” he said. If they did, “they would’ve done it already.”

When asked if he would be the point person in coproducing public safety, Williams said he hopes to begin the conversation and help the city walk through it. The conversation also has to be made throughout the country, he added.

He also criticized Mayor Bill de Blasio’s decision to move homeless men out of an Upper West Side hotel, “It makes no sense.”

Williams said the small group of people complaining aren’t looking at the full picture and added that others in East New York or other neighborhoods have expressed similar concerns, but no actions have taken place in those communities.