This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Yesi Morillo left a high-powered job in finance to forge a new path not only for herself, but for other Latinas.

Morillo spoke to PIX11 about her new book, the organization she created called “Proud to Be Latina” and what to expect during this year’s conference since it will be done virtually due to the pandemic.