NEW YORK — From Ohio to Wall Street, Ray McGuire found himself becoming one of the highest-ranked Black executives.

During his 36-year-long career, he observed the streets of New York City and decided he’s ready for a new chapter, and that is to bring the Big Apple the change it needs.

The prominent investment banker has announced his candidacy for mayor and spoke to PIX11 about his decision to run and what he has to offer the city.