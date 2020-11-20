Priscilla Quintana talks CW sci-fi series ‘Pandora’

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — If you like space, aliens and powerful women who defend galaxies from intergalactic threats, then look no further.

Priscilla Quintana is the star of the CW sci-fi series “Pandora,” which is now in its second season.

She spoke to PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe about what it was like shooting globally during the pandemic and what we can expect during this season.

Catch “Pandora” on PIX11 Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.