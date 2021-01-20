Presidential pups return to the White House

WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden will make history Wednesday, not only when he’s inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States, but also when his first dogs walk through the doors of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

Major will be the first shelter dog to have the honor of calling the White House home.

President-elect Biden and Doctor Biden are poised to reset the long tradition of presidential pets. They adopted Major in 2018 from the Delaware Humane Association.

DHA teamed up with Pumpkin Pet Insurance to host the first “Indoguration” ceremony for the German Shepard Sunday. Singer Josh Groban closed out the ceremony with a rewrite of “(How Much Is) That Doggie in the Window” by Patti Page.

Their other German Shepard, Champ, has been a part of the Biden family since 2008.

Dogs have been the most popular presidential pet, 32 out of 45 presidents have had a dog in the White House. President Trump was the first in 115 years to not have a dog. He joins James Polk as the only two presidents to not own any pets while in office.

Cats, birds, alligators, a raccoon and President Taft’s cow have also had the pleasure of roaming the West Wing.