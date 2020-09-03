Preparing for the school year during a pandemic

PIX11 Morning News

by: Tracy Chevrier

Posted: / Updated:
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Returning to school can be anxiety inducing for both students and parents. Many Manhattan families are weighing the pros and cons of sending their children back to the classroom.

Whatever decision each family makes, we want to help your family transition into the new school year. Dr.Patrice Reives-Bright, the children’s behavioral health medical director for Fidelis Care has tips to make distance learning or going to school in person as easy as possible for all families.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Con Todo Press: Children's books amplifying underrepresented communities

Hoboken mom brings awareness to COVID 'long-haulers'

Chill continue Tuesday, but a weekend warm-up on the way

7 Day Forecast

First look at the weekend

Vatican: Clergy cannot bless same-sex unions

'Zero Chill' star Grace Beedie talks new Netflix series

Actor Noel Clarke talks three-part special event for the CW's 'Bulletproof'

Jersey City mayor talks school reopening, vaccine rollout plan