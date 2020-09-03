Preparing for the school year during a pandemic

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Returning to school can be anxiety inducing for both students and parents. Many Manhattan families are weighing the pros and cons of sending their children back to the classroom.

Whatever decision each family makes, we want to help your family transition into the new school year. Dr.Patrice Reives-Bright, the children’s behavioral health medical director for Fidelis Care has tips to make distance learning or going to school in person as easy as possible for all families.

