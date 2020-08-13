Political strategist weighs in on Biden-Harris ticket

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — After announcing his running mate, Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden took the stage Wednesday alongside Sen. Kamala Harris for the first time in Wilmington, Delaware.

The both stood together to work to restore the soul of the nation.

Political commentator Morgan Pheme, sat down with PIX11 and gave us his take on Joe Biden Electing Kamala Harris as his VP running mate. Pheme also discussed the pro’s and con’s of the pair teaming up and if he believes they can truly take on Trump and Pence.