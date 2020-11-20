PIX11’s anchors dish on their favorite Thanksgiving sides

NEW YORK — In the days leading up to Thanksgiving, our anchors’ family members are joining the PIX11 Morning News to make some of their favorite holiday side dishes.

Ben’s mom showed us how to make bacon and balsamic brussel sprouts.

Ben and his mom make bacon and balsamic brussel sprouts

Oji’s mom gave us a taste of a Nigerian celebration through her fried plantains.

Oji and her mom make plantains

Marysol teamed up with her sister to show us how they make their sweet potato gnocchi.

Marysol makes sweet potato gnocchi with her sister

Mama Mannarino, Dan Mannarino’s mother Jodie, showed us how to make a delicious bourbon-infused take on mashed sweet potatoes – including the marshmallow topping.

Mama Mannarino makes bourbon mashed sweet potatoes

Betty Nguyen’s mom Kim called in to help the PIX11 anchor make her delicious and unique take on green bean casserole.

Betty’s mom helps her make a green bean casserole

