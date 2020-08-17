PIX11 announces Morning News expansion

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK— Beginning Monday, Sept. 14, the PIX11 Morning News will add a 10 a.m. hour to its weekday broadcast, expanding to six and a half hours of local morning news and information from 4:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The team that came together in January to launch the 9 a.m. hour of the PIX11 Morning News also will handle the 10 a.m. newscast; Anchors Betty Nguyen and Dan Mannarino, plus featured reporters Marysol Castro, Ben Aaron and Ojinika Obiekwe. Dan and Betty will continue to also anchor from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., with John Muller and Vanessa Freeman kicking off each weekday on the anchor desk from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m., as they have since July 20.

More: Click here to get to know the PIX11 Morning News team

Meteorologist Byron Miranda will continue to provide weather forecasts from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Marissa Torres will continue to report traffic from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., as well as deliver weather from 4:30 a.m. to 6 a.m.

“When we launched the 9 a.m. hour we immediately discovered the strong connection our team members had with each other and with our very loyal PIX11 Morning News viewers,” said Vickie Burns, vice president of news and content at PIX11. “That connection only deepened over the past few months as we’ve worked to help our audience manage through these unprecedented times. We’re looking forward to providing important information as well as some fun and inspiration with the only local broadcast news in the tri-state area at 10 a.m.”

The senior executive producer of the PIX11 Morning News is Thomas Tobin.