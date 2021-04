This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Looking for a love connection for your pet?

Well, there’s a site for that now!

It’s called Pinder. It’s just like Tinder, but this is for your furry friend.

Founder of Pinder Kevin Botero spoke to PIX11 about what inspired the idea and how the app works.