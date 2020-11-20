Picking out a Christmas tree before Thanksgiving with Danny’s Christmas Trees and Wreaths

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

EASTCHESTER, N.Y. — While signs of the Christmas Season are already showing up inside stores, in Westchester County, they’re already demanding their Christmas trees.

Peter DeMeglia of Danny’s Christmas Trees and Wreaths said his first truck load of 600 trees can’t get here soon enough.

“I can’t keep up with all the calls, and my wreaths are stuck in Canada and won’t be here until Sunday!”

Locals love Danny’s Trees for freshness, said DeMeglia. “I have customers telling me they’re putting them on the curb in January and they’re still perfect.”

As a smaller seller, his orders are cut just days before shipping versus a month for the big box sellers.

Plus, he offers the personal touch: free home delivery and COVID-sensitive set-up for customers who want that.

You can choose a tree on line or come to his Dempsey Place pop-up tree forest to pick the perfect Christmas centerpiece.

He also promised to never sell a tree that looks like the Rockefeller Center tree that’s taken a lot of hits on social media for its lackluster look.