Pet Sitter of the Year shares tips on what people should look for to find a perfect caretaker

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — Anyone who has adopted a pet knows they are part of the family.

Like any family member, who you choose to watch and care for them is a big decision.

Daniel Reitman, owner of Dan’s Dog Walking and Pet Sitting on Long Island, was recently named the 2021 Pet Sitter of the Year by Pet Sitters International, the world’s largest educational organization for pet sitters. He was also named as an ambassador for the free dog walking mobile app, Paway.

Reitman spoke to PIX11’s Marysol Castro about the honor and shared tips on what pet parents should look for when finding a sitter for their furry loved ones.

