Parents reunited with hospitalized children after months apart during pandemic

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — When New York barred visits at nursing homes at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, that also included pediatric nursing homes.

Many families with kids under care at these facilities could not see their child in-person for months.

Now with restrictions loosening, parents are being reunited with their children.

Meet a mom and daughter who experienced the scary situation. Plus, Pat Tursi, CEO of Elizabeth Seton Children’s Center.