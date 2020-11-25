Pandemic Pivot: Makeup artist turned sidewalk-chalk artist

NEW YORK CITY — When professional makeup artist Bonnie Fortson moved to New York City with her children she was able to find a job at MAC Cosmetics right away. Then the pandemic hit.

Fortson, who’s done makeup for fashion shows and photo shoots, saw her makeup jobs drying up before her eyes.

That’s when she had to get creative and took her artistic skills to the streets – or the sidewalk, specifically.

Now, after a growing following on her Instagram account, businesses across New York and New Jersey are calling her to come create chalk art on the pavement outside their doors.

