Pandemic parenting: How to take care of yourself and your children during COVID-19

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Parenting is hard enough on a regular basis, but parenting during a pandemic takes things to a whole new level.

Viral sensation and parenting professional Krisitna Kuzmic spoke to PIX11 and gave some tips on what parents can do during this time.

You can also catch Kuzmic’s live, virtual shows “Plot Twist” on Sept. 26.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.