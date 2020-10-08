Tips on how to organize your cosmetics

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The pandemic has upended many things in our lives, including how we use our beauty products. That means it may be time to switch things up, throw out some old makeup and usher in some new. But you can’t do that before you organize!

Professional organizer, Barbara Reich shows us how to do it. For more organizing tips from Barbara head to her website, Life Organized.

