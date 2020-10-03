Oji talks to actor Nico Tortorella about surviving a zombie apocalypse

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — What happens to a generation born during a zombie apocalypse?

That’s what the spinoff series “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” answers.

Oji speaks with cast member Nico Tortorella about the upcoming series. She also talks to the star about how they would do in a real world zombie apocalypse. Tortorella also stars on the hit show “Younger.”

“The Walking Dead: World Beyond” premieres Sunday, Oct. 4 at 10 p.m. on AMC.