NEW YORK — Each week PIX11 Morning News anchor Ojinika Obiekwe takes on a new challenge.

This week, Oji got a little help from Erick Castro, the mastermind behind “How to Be Vegan in the Hood.”

Castro broke down the difference between vegan and vegetarian and how a full-on vegan lifestyle change comes easier to some than others.

We’ll check back in later this week to see how Oji is doing with the challenge.