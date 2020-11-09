Oji takes on: The no-spend challenge

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — PIX 11’s Ojinika Obiekwe got some advice from “The Beyoncé of Personal Finance” for this week’s “Oji takes on” challenge.

Melissa Jean-Baptiste, a New York City native and high-school teacher, cleared $100K in debt in under five years. Now she’s coaching others to help them reach their financial goals.

Jean-Baptiste does monthly no-spend challenges and this week Oji joins her for one.

The financial expert showed Oji some ways she can manage her money and how to avoid urges to spend.

We’re halfway through the week! Let’s see how Oji has done so far:

Checking in with Oji for her no-spend challenge

We check in on Oji and how she did on her no-spend challenge:

Oji’s no spend challenge final results