Oji takes on: The gratitude challenge

NEW YORK — Every week, PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe takes on a new challenge.

This week’s challenge is an effort to boost her spirit: The Gratitude Challenge.

Best-selling author Gabrielle Bernstein, otherwise known as “The Spirit Junkie” explained how this week’s challenge works.

“When we’re grateful for what we do have,” Bernstein said, “We actually create more of what we want.”

Several ways to practice gratitude daily include:



Meditate: Think about what you’re grateful for and list/journal them

Allow yourself to feel the energy of what that gratitude gives.