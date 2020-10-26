Oji takes on a new challenge: The plank challenge

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Oji is back with her challenge of the week! This time, her partner in crime is halfway across the world.

This week’s challenge was inspired by comedian, actress and singer Chioma Omeruah. Not only does she deliver laughs, she’s delivering some fitness inspiration.

Oji will hold a plank for one minute a day.

Omeruah also discussed the latest on the #EndSARS protest occurring in Nigeria.

Find out how Oji did after a week of the plank challenge:

Oji’s plank challenge results