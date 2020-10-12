Oji takes on a new challenge: A key lime a day

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Each week, PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe takes on a new challenge to follow through for a week.

This week, she takes on: The Key Lime A Day Challenge.

Oji loves to learn about new fads and diets, so this week, she has asked one of her favorite health lifestyle experts to help with the new challenge.

Sierra Carter turned her life around after transitioning into the “Alkaline diet.”

In one month, she lost 30 pounds and became a social media sensation.

Carter, founder of Electrify Yo Life, explains what this challenge entails — each day, you drink two cups of hot key lime water in the morning (cold water can work too).

Oji checked in on Friday to let us know how she did with this week’s challenge:

Checking in with Oji’s key lime challenge