FREEPORT, N.Y. — For over two decades, one man has served his community diligently by working as a police officer.

In 2017, he decided to fulfill his passion of cooking by opening a southern comfort-style restaurant.

However, with the coming of COVID-19, both of these roles came with their own difficulties.

Freeport Village Police Officer and Owner of Bobby Q’s Restaurant Bobby Ford shared more about his career paths.

Bobby Q’s is located at 447 Main Street in Freeport, New York.