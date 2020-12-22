NYPD’s Operation Sleigh Ride gives gifts to NYC kids amid pandemic

NEW YORK — With just a few more nights until Christmas, there are many families struggling to make ends meet this holiday season, let alone buy presents to put under the tree.

The NYPD’s Operation Sleigh Ride is back and bigger than ever to help thousands of families throughout the five boroughs.

The initiative aims to get toys to kids who deserve a gift to unwrap.

Community Affairs Chief Jeffrey Maddrey spearheaded the operation and explained the effort, and said about 90,000 to 100,000 toys have been donated.

Maddrey said this year was a challenge in finding a location to distribute gifts. Instead of handing gifts out on streets, the operation coordinated with churches and shelters to hand out gifts.

Families who want to donate or get a toy for their children should send a message on the Community Affairs Bureau’s social media pages .