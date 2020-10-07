NYPD Ceremonial Unit keeps tradition alive with memorial service

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Earlier this week, a solemn memorial service was held at St. Patrick’s Cathedral for dozens of officers who died from COVID-19.

The memorial was organized by the NYPD Ceremonial Unit.

Lt. Jamel Hodges, commanding officer of the unit, spoke to PIX11 and discussed how the coronavirus has impacted memorial services that the unit usually organizes.

He also discusses the challenges they have faced and what alternatives have been done to honor officers in the recent months.