Interim president of NYC Transit talks restarting bus fare collection, MTA safety

PIX11 Morning News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Another phase in New York’s reopening plan may not make commuters very happy as the MTA will resume collecting bus fares.

Interim New York City Transit Pres. Sarah Feinberg spoke to PIX11 Morning News to discuss the service changes as well as a series of attacks on the subway.

She also discussed window smashing and vandalism on the No. 7 subway line.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Vaccination progress and shot distribution continues

Broadway pop-up pops up in Times Square

New York City's vaccination timeline: When can you get a shot?

Cooler for the weekend

Netflix tests out a possible password-sharing crackdown

'COVID Diaries NYC': Filmmakers discuss documenting their lives during pandemic

Performer talks 'Dancers Come in All Shapes' movement

Saycon Sengbloh talks 'Delilah' series, new 'The Wonder Years' reboot

Ruth Bader Ginsburg statue unveiled in Brooklyn