NYC teens make history as first female Eagle Scouts

NEW YORK — There are more than two million active members of the Boys and Girl Scouts of America.

Two Manhattan scouts recently made history as they were among the first girls to ever reach the highest rank in the Boy Scouts program — Eagle Scout.

Teens Sydney Ireland and Beatrix Bisceglia spoke to PIX11 about the honor and what it means to be part of the troop.

Plus, find out what these barrier-breakers see for themselves in the future.