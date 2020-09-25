Local nurse makes ‘Time 100’ list of the world’s most influential people

NEW YORK — The 2020 ‘Time 100’ List of the world’s most influential people is out, and one of New York’s Very Own was honored this year.

Emergency Room Nurse Amy O’Sullivan from Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn graced the cover and she joined PIX11 to talk about being a nurse, this accomplishment and what it’s been like since the magazine came out.

