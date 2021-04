THE BRONX — There is a proud, confident Puerto Rican girl from the Bronx taking on challenges and showing us all how to have hope one lesson at a time.

At only eight years old, Summer Rose Castillo booked the leading role as the voice behind Alma, the title character of a new animated show on PBS Kids, “Alma’s Way.”

Summer Rose and her parents spoke to Marysol Castro and explained what the show is about and how she prepared for her audition.

“Alma’s Way” premieres on PBS Kids fall 2021.