North Shore Animal League America fundraising collaboration for pet rescue socks

NEW YORK— In collaboration with North Shore Animal League America, the father and son duo behind John’s Crazy Socks created pet rescue-themed sock designs.

The cool socks include artsy images featuring your favorite furry friends and 10% of sales will go towards benefiting the NSALA!

The manager of corporate relations at North Shore Animal League America, Diane Alexander, along with the co-founders of John’s Crazy Socks, Mark and John Cronin, joined the PIX11 morning news to share more about their fundraising collaboration.

To support this cause visit the John’s Crazy Socks website.