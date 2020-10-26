North Shore Animal League America’s rescue efforts

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y.— Last Friday, more than 40 animal rescues arrived to the North Shore Animal League America in Port Washington in efforts to help create space for animals that have been displaced due to Hurricane Delta.

The organization has also partnered with Paws4Life.

Rescue Associate Ted Moriates spoke to PIX11 to discuss how these efforts came together and how people can get involved.

