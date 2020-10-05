Nordstrom’s art exhibit highlights Black expression through style

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MANHATTAN — Who says you need to go to a museum to find an exhibit?

Nordstrom at Columbus Circle is hosting an art exhibition called “Styling: Black Expression, Rebellion and Joy through Fashion.”

It captures bold and beautiful images of culture and resistance and was curated by New York native Souleo. Dianne Smith, one of the 15 artists featured in the exhibition, created a video installation paying homage to the numerous Black women who helped shape and define what it means to be stylish.

Smith dedicated the new media work to her mother, a one-time model for a fashion house who emigrated from Belize in Central America.

The exhibition is on display through Oct. 29.

Souleo spoke to PIX11 about the exhibit’s themes and how it’s been going.