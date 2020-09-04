NJ university welcomes students back on campus

PIX11 Morning News

by: , , Barbara Prempeh

Posted: / Updated:
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — While some colleges are opting to be online only, a few universities around the tri-state area are preparing to bring their students back on campus this fall semester.

They’re doing so by taking major steps to ensure safety protocols and guidelines are followed by both students and the entire college community.

Provost and Senior Executive Vice President at New Jersey Institute of Technology Dr. Fadi Deek spoke to PIX11 to discuss what changes the campus has made and whether or not testing is required among the school community.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

The show must go on in Nickelodeon's 'Drama Club'

How to inspire happiness with Gabby Bernstein

'Stock Up Kids' talk financial literacy and narrowing the wealth cap

Tips to improve your brain health

Post-COVID care for ‘long-haulers’ experiencing lingering symptoms

NY Assemblyman Phil Ramos talks police reform bills, Cuomo investigation

Mild St. Patrick's Day, but more snow before spring arrives?

Forecast: Spring hasn't sprung just yet

Online job fair for Queens businesses this Thursday