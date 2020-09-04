NJ university welcomes students back on campus

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — While some colleges are opting to be online only, a few universities around the tri-state area are preparing to bring their students back on campus this fall semester.

They’re doing so by taking major steps to ensure safety protocols and guidelines are followed by both students and the entire college community.

Provost and Senior Executive Vice President at New Jersey Institute of Technology Dr. Fadi Deek spoke to PIX11 to discuss what changes the campus has made and whether or not testing is required among the school community.