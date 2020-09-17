New York State Teacher of the Year talks teaching through the new normal

PIX11 Morning News

by: , , Barbara Prempeh

Posted: / Updated:
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

New York— A long time social studies high school teacher from Long Island has officially been announced as the recipient of the 2021 New York State Teacher of the year by the State’s United Teacher’s Union.

Award recipient, teacher and mentor at Oceanside High School, Jennifer Wolfe, sat with PIX11 to tell us more on what receiving this award means to her and how she continues to dedicate her life to teaching during this new normal.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Dream home or dream wedding: Hosts of 'Marriage or Mortgage' talks new Netflix show

I Wanna Know: Chef Tom Colicchio explains why garlic makes our breath smell

Robert 'Kool' Bell talks 'Celebration' special honor, song for brother

LIRR restores service after service cuts cause overcrowding

BK native Dianne Morales talks NYC mayoral run

Rep. Ritchie Torres talks gun control debate

Sunny, mild Monday as strong winds continue

A look at a wild Sunday evening and your forecast for the week

Tracking severe weather and a thunderstorm watch at the Jersey Shore