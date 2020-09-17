New York State Teacher of the Year talks teaching through the new normal

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

New York— A long time social studies high school teacher from Long Island has officially been announced as the recipient of the 2021 New York State Teacher of the year by the State’s United Teacher’s Union.

Award recipient, teacher and mentor at Oceanside High School, Jennifer Wolfe, sat with PIX11 to tell us more on what receiving this award means to her and how she continues to dedicate her life to teaching during this new normal.