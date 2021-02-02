New York Public Library celebrates Black History Month

NEW YORK — February is Black History Month, and the New York Public Library is celebrating with online events, programs and recommended reading available for anyone with a library card.

Associate Director of the New York Public Library in Lower Manhattan, Dawn Chance, joined Dan Mannarino and Betty Nguyen to explain what readers can learn from some of the suggested memoirs and historical writings. The series of thematic novels was curated by expert libraries, it expands upon the Schomburg Center’s recent Black Liberations Reading List.

If you’re stuck inside due to the snowstorm, it’s the perfect time to take advantage of the New York Public Library’s wide array of digital resources.

Anyone in New York can get a library card, e-books can be accessed for free with the Simply-E app.