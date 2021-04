This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Film lovers can still enjoy the New York Film Festival this year despite the pandemic!

The 58th film festival mixes virtual and drive-in screenings as it runs from Sept. 17 to Oct. 11.

Director Eugene Hernandez gave Oji a preview of some of the highly anticipated films premiering at the festival this year.