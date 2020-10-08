New York Comic Con 2020 goes virtual

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Thousands of people attend New York Comic Con every year.

This year will be a little different due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. You won’t need to leave your apartment since Comic Con is going virtual.

Betty Waypa, event manager at Reedpop, the organizers of New York Comic Con, spoke to PIX11 to discuss what we can expect during the 2020 event.

Comic Con runs from Thursday through Sunday.

For a list of this year’s panels and events, click here.