NEW YORK — “Spell” is a thriller horror film that is out just in time for Halloween.

It’s about a man who learns that no matter how hard you try, your past will still come back to haunt you.

Oji chats with two of the stars, Omari Hardwick and Loretta Deveine about what we can expect and how filming went.

You can catch “Spell” out on Friday.