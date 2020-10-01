Neil deGrasse Tyson talks new ‘Cosmos’ series, UFOs, climate change and more

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Famed astrophysicist and pop-culture icon Neil deGrasse Tyson chatted with the PIX11 Morning News team all about his new show “Cosmos: Possible Worlds,” which just premiered on FOX in September.

He also talked about the science behind climate change and his thought son UFOs and aliens.

Plus, deGrasse Tyson weighs in on rumors that he could be in line to takeover for Alex Trebek on “Jeopardy!” in the future.