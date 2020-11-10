Navigating and preventing parenting burnout during the pandemic

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — For eight months, parents have been balancing working from home and remote learning — all while managing a household.

Pandemic parenting requires an endless amount of patience and energy, and by now, many parents are running on fumes.

Parenting burnout is a real thing and licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Claire Nicogossian, author of “Mama, You are Enough,” offered some helpful ways to avoid it.