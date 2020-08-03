National Museum of the American Latino one step closer to reality

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WASHINGTON — The House passed a bill in late July to establish a Smithsonian museum for American Latinos that would showcase Latino history, art and culture.

The bill, sponsored by New York Congressman Jose Serrano, now goes to the Senate, where it has bipartisan support.

Danny Vargas, chair of the nonprofit Friends of the American Latino Museum , told PIX11’s Marysol Castro what to expect from the museum and why it’s so important for this country.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.