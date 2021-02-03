National Girls and Women in Sports Day goes virtual during pandemic

NEW YORK — February 3rd marks the 35th annual National Girls & Women in Sports Day. Each year, it inspires females to be active to realize their full power.

But as the pandemic continues, this year’s focus is on recognizing the importance of staying mentally and physically healthy during challenging times.

The President of the Women’s Sports Foundation and the first African American World Rugby Hall of Fame inductee, Phaidra Knight J.D., spoke with PIX11 News’ Marysol Castro about the organization’s first Girls Fest and how WSF inspires thousands of girl’s coast to coast each year.

Girls Fest is an online event geared towards elementary, middle, and high school girls.

Knight is hosting along with Journalist and Athlete Pepper Persley and Award-winning Basketball Analyst LaChina Robinson.

The event will feature interviews with collegiate athletes, an inside look from Olympic and Paralympic athletes training for Tokyo and a new fitness challenge.

Girls Fest starts at 4:00 p.m. and will be streamed on the WSF YouTube channel.

Virtual community events are also taking place across the tri-state area to celebrate female athletes and promote equality in sports.