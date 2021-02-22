Natasha Calis dishes on ‘Nurses’ show on NBC

by: , Marcia Parris

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — Natasha Calis, who stars in the NBC series “Nurses,” chats with PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe about the show and plays a fun game revealing how much she’s learned about the profession.

“Nurses” airs on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on NBC.

